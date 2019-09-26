Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $58,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,605,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,532,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,026,000 after acquiring an additional 203,551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,056,000 after acquiring an additional 255,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,393,000 after acquiring an additional 168,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,206,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,135. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $90.11.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

