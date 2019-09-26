Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Copart by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Copart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Copart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Copart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.05. 71,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $83.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,711.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.