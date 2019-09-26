Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 511.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson bought 7,100 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Evans bought 10,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.95. 92,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,319,353. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.