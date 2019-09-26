STPT Market Cap Reaches $2.47 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One STPT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, STPT has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. STPT has a market cap of $2.47 million and $1.42 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00192774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.01004963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019975 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00087120 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,969,445,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,838,596 tokens. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. STPT’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

