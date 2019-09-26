Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,906 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 9.88% of Strategic Education worth $385,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 212.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 512,791 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter worth approximately $24,416,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 433.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 127,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 521,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. First Analysis restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.80.

NASDAQ:STRA traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,955. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education Inc has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.79 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

