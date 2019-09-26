Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Stuart Olson stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.69. Stuart Olson has a 12 month low of C$2.66 and a 12 month high of C$5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $89.56 million and a PE ratio of -36.05.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$239.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$272.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stuart Olson will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Stuart Olson from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Stuart Olson from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stuart Olson from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Stuart Olson from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Stuart Olson from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

