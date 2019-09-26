Summit Global Investments Acquires 277 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Chubb were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chubb by 223.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in Chubb by 90.5% during the first quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.82. 72,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,518. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $162.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,618.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $948,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,037 shares in the company, valued at $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $185.00 target price on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

