Summit Global Investments Acquires New Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,737,000 after buying an additional 107,771 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,031,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,334,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hexcel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,958,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,604,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,746,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,826,000 after purchasing an additional 168,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hexcel from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.05.

NYSE HXL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.18. 11,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 37,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $3,137,176.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,103,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 15,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $1,343,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,025,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,623 shares of company stock worth $4,840,665. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.