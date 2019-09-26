Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Shares of LPT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.41. 17,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,578. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $226,161.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.