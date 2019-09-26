Summit Global Investments Buys 1,863 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $721,124.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,499.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,715,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHRW traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,988. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $77.72 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Citigroup cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

