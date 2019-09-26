Summit Global Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,429 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $2,591,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,118,310.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,713,000. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.