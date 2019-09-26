Summit Global Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,394 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 1.5% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Global Investments owned 0.06% of Synopsys worth $11,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,093,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,738,000 after purchasing an additional 161,112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,002.3% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $3,603,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $1,374,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,094.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $1,155,987.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,917. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.39. The stock had a trading volume of 828,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.64.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

