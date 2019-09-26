Summit Global Investments Has $727,000 Holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Avista were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Avista by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 181,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the second quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Avista by 18.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avista in the second quarter valued at about $723,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $67,269.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,787.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $304,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $407,282 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. ValuEngine raised Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Williams Capital lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Avista stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.38. Avista Corp has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $52.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.08 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.46%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

