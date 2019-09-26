Summit Global Investments Increases Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 145.8% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.57. 1,065,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,027. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average is $114.04. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,413,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

