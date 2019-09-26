Summit Global Investments Invests $787,000 in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.09% of PC Connection as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 17.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 3.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 61.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 104,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

CNXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

PC Connection stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,547. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.44 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

