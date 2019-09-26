Summit Global Investments Makes New $947,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.79. 10,453,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,758,408. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $200.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.