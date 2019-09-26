Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 9,218 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,663,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 70,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 170,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $84.05. 430,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,234,581. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

