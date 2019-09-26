Summit Global Investments Raises Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants comprises 1.3% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Summit Global Investments owned 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 115.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 125.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,284. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.83 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average of $119.86.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.85.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $124,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,487,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,128 shares of company stock worth $3,375,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

