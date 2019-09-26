Summit Global Investments Sells 1,900 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 71.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $869.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $36.94.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.89 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.