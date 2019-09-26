Summit Global Investments Sells 220 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,593. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.27. 7,630,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,531,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

