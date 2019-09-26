Summit Global Investments Sells 900 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 46.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSBC stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,327. The firm has a market cap of $830.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $52.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSBC shares. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

