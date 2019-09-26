Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 116,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.10% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,001.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. 841,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.55%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

