Summit Global Investments Trims Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Comerica were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,248,000 after purchasing an additional 293,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,565,000 after purchasing an additional 157,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 166.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,581,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,926,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $65.50. 1,077,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $94.14.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.48.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

