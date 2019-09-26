Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,298. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.59. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $151.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $312.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,794.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,353,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $37,925.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,063. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 227,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,867,000 after purchasing an additional 438,673 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

