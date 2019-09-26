SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Up 7.5%

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.29, 210,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 451,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STKL. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on SunOpta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $187.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Joseph Ennen acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Dean Hollis acquired 75,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $156,748.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 334,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,300.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 294,670 shares of company stock worth $639,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

