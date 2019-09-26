SunTrust Banks Analysts Give Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) a $22.00 Price Target

SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:INOV traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $16.39. 249,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,936. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Inovalon by 101.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 42.6% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 146,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

