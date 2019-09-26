SunTrust Banks Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $216.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from $210.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. FBN Securities set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.04.

NVDA stock opened at $178.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day moving average is $166.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.07. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total value of $29,774.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,119 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,943 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,141,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $564,022,000 after purchasing an additional 119,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

