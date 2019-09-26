Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Energy Services, Inc. serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. The world’s energy producers rely on them for the services, tools, equipment and exceptionally trained personnel needed to develop and produce oil and gas. Superior Energy has a history of developing specialized tools and technologies designed to meet customer needs. In its earliest days, the company pioneered the use of rigless plugging and abandonment services. Since then, Superior has been on the leading edge of a number of developments that benefit oil and gas producers throughout the life cycle of the well. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $1.00 price objective on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Superior Energy Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.62 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank set a $2.00 price objective on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Superior Energy Services from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.43.

Shares of NYSE SPN opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Superior Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $436.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.52 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $68,208.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 37,383 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the first quarter worth $2,854,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

