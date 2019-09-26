Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Update

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 553,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUP shares. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 12th. BWS Financial set a $6.00 price target on Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Industries International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,526.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3,761.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 518,686 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 801.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 211,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 188,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.94. 393,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,901. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 million, a P/E ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.15%. Superior Industries International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Superior Industries International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

