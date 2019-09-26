Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 145.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Lear by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.60.

LEA traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $117.63. 314,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,441. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. Lear’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.