Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 124,475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,063,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,087,000 after buying an additional 25,043,223 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 23,652,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,303,000 after buying an additional 1,305,670 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,580,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after buying an additional 408,955 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,659,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,040,000 after buying an additional 381,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE TGE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,628. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. Tallgrass Energy LP has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

