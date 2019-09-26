Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $8.84 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 105.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,400 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.0% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,538,840.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,830.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.52. 6,677,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,570,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

