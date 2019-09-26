Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 48,200 Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 225.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 258.8% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE UL traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.69. 643,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,313. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.48. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

