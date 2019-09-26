Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 914,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,783,089.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $662,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,189 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

