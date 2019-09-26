Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 40,588 iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.67. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0916 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.