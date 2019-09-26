Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 214.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.15% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,523,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CIZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.41. 2,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $34.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.0654 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.