Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JJSF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 10.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JJSF. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.71. The stock had a trading volume of 248,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.54 and its 200 day moving average is $168.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.37. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.67 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, insider Dan Fachner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $1,409,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,296 shares in the company, valued at $19,219,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,600. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

