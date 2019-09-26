Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWLS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWLS) by 169.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 8.10% of Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,754,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWLS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14. Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $59.97.

