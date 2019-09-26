Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.34 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISRA stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932. VanEck Vectors Israel ETF has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36.

