Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 187.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.60. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,840. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $96.50 and a 1-year high of $129.86.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.5212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

