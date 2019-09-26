Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,339 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 7.40% of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of FLQD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.94. Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.3377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.