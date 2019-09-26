Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $1.20 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 3.98% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period.

Shares of ESPO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

