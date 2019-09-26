Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Invests $565,000 in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 212,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,438. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

