SwftCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.71 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $1.71 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.64 or 0.05285375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

