Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading 0.5% Higher

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €89.84 ($104.47) and last traded at €88.98 ($103.47), 232,919 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €88.50 ($102.91).

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.90.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

