Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYRS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of SYRS stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,105. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a negative net margin of 3,137.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $489,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,987,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,288 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,589,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 904,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 863,074 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,791,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 799,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,726,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 666,665 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

