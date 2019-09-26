Syscoin Price Hits $0.0214 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Syscoin has a market cap of $12.11 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Tux Exchange and Binance. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00673303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010611 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 564,510,773 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bittylicious, YoBit, Binance and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

