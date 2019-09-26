Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN TKAT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 6,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,411. Takung Art has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

