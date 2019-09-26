Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.36

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.36 and traded as high as $104.00. Talktalk Telecom Group shares last traded at $103.80, with a volume of 1,042,533 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TALK. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective (down from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talktalk Telecom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 117.63 ($1.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07.

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120,000 ($4,076,832.61).

About Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

