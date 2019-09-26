Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBACQ)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Tandy Brands Accessories shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 9,005 shares.

About Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ)

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc designs and markets men's, women's, and children's accessories in North America. Its product line includes casual, work, dress, and golf belts for men, women, juniors, young men, and children; gifts, such as flashlights, tabletop games, novelty gifts, auto accessories, camping accessories, and outdoor tools and gadgets; small leather goods consisting primarily of men's and women's wallets; and suspenders.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Tandy Brands Accessories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandy Brands Accessories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.